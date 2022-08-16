Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 | Boxing Odds, Picks and Best Bets
This weekend sees a thrilling heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua take place in the Middle-East. The fight should be a compelling one which provides unmatched entertainment, as the winner takes one step closer to solidifying themselves as the best heavyweight on the planet.
Usyk brings his unblemished, perfect record of 19-0 to the table, as well as boasting a comfortable win over ‘AJ’ in the first fight back in September 2021. For Joshua, this is make or break, a win here catapults him back to the heavyweight summit, but a loss sees him well down the heavyweight rankings. This fight is a great match up on paper and one you simply cannot miss this weekend as Usyk vs Joshua 2 headlines ‘Rage On The Red Sea’ from the Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
If you fancy a wager on this heavyweight mega-clash for three of the four world titles, read on and check out our betting picks and best bets, as well as all of the information you need ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 this weekend from the Jeddah Super Dome.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 — Fight Information
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua
- 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)
- 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 5.30PM EST
- 🏆 Title: WBA-Super, IBF & WBO World Heavyweight Titles
- 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
- 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome | Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -250 | Anthony Joshua +170
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds
Here are the best odds available for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight this Saturday night from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Picks
The first selection for the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is that the Englishman become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world and defeat the Ukrainian superstar. Here is why.
First time around, AJ’s tactics were all wrong. He tried to box and boxer and stay on the outside using his jab, footwork and rangy punches. This was the wrong approach from Joshua, who got out boxed by Usyk and bamboozled by his hand speed, timing and footwork.
This time around, Joshua has brought in legendary trainer, Robert Garcia, who will have adopted new tactics and a fresh look on the Usyk rematch. Joshua has all of the attributes needed to beat the 35-year-old, it’s just a matter of putting them together and creating a game plan that works for him.
Joshua is desperate to win his heavyweight world titles back and looks fully focused on the job at hand. Garcia will have an astute game plan to defeat Usyk, which we think Joshua will do, perhaps by knockout.
This is why we think a win is likely for the British boxing golden boy, who will have his sights set on an undisputed fight with fellow Englishman, Tyson Fury, provided the ‘Gypsy King’ hasn’t actually retired.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 betting tip: Joshua to win @ +170 with BetOnline
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Best Bet
Digging a little deeper and trying to find you, our valued Augusta Free Press readers, the best possible betting value, we think that it could be quite likely that Anthony Joshua wins this highly anticipated heavyweight rematch by knockout.
As we have previously alluded to, Joshua will have made so many adjustments and changes, that Usyk won’t know what to expect come fight night. Although Usyk is a bag of tricks himself, if Joshua can use his superior range, height and power, he can get to Usyk and break him down round by round.
Joshua is super powerful, and if he breaks Usyk down to the body first, before coming up top and landing clubbing shots to the head of the champion too, we could see this breaking the guard of Usyk and wobbling him. Joshua has the power to knock any man out in word boxing, and Usyk isn’t invincible.
It is very unlikely that AJ wins this fight on points, so put simply, Joshua must knock Oleksandr Usyk out within the 12 rounds if he wants to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world and reclaim three of the four world championship belts in the heavyweight division. Joshua is up against it and it is clear to see why he is the underdog. At the end of the day, Usyk has beaten the Watford man before, the 32-year-old has it all to do in the rematch, but we think he will stop the Ukrainian hero inside the distance.
This looks like a great bet to us and one that is certainly a great price.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 best bet: Joshua to win by KO/TKO @ +260 with BetOnline
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 TV Channel and Live Stream
TV Channel (US): This highly anticipated heavyweight rematch is available to US Boxing fans via DAZN.
Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also watch every punch throw from this unified heavyweight title fight this weekend on the DAZN App.
Tale of the Tape
Oleksandr Usyk — Record and Bio
- Rank: IBF, WBO and WBA-Super Champion
- Age: 35
- Country: Ukraine
- Height: 6’3″ (190.5 cm)
- Reach: 78” (198 cm)
- Stance: Southpaw
- Overall Record: 19-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13
- Fights Won by Decision: 6
Anthony Joshua — Record and Bio
- Rank: #3 (BoxRec)
- Age: 32
- Country: England
- Height: 6’6” (198 cm)
- Reach: 82” (208 cm)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 24-2
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22
- Fights Won by Decision: 2