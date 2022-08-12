Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers
The highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is all set and just one week away, with three of the four world heavyweight titles on the line. The fight will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabi, where Joshua fought Andy Ruiz in his rematch back in 2019. We have some exclusive free bet offers for you ahead of this spine-tingling rematch.
After the way the first fight went, Usyk is the favourite with the bookies, and rightfully so.
Read on to find out more about the various Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offers and how you can claim each of them ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight mega-fight between two of the best fighters in the division.
Best Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Offers & Boxing Free Bets
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 — Fight Information
- 🥊 Boxing Match: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2
- 📊 Records: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 Wins by KO) | Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 Wins by KO)
- 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5 PM ET
- 🏆 Title: IBF, WBO and WBA Super World Heavyweight Titles
- 📺 TV Channel: US: TBA | UK: Sky Sports Box Office
- 🏟 Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -250 | Anthony Joshua +175
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds
Here are the best odds available for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight for their highly anticipated rematch next weekend.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 TV Channel and Live Stream
TV channel (UK): If you have Sky Sports Box Office on your TV, you will be able to watch this WBA Super, IBF and WBO world title fight from the heavyweight division live on Sky Sports Box Office, provided you are a subscriber to their channel and have paid the pay-per-view.
TV channel (US): TBC
Tale of the Tape
Oleksandr Usyk record and bio:
- Nationality: Ukrainian
- Date of Birth: 17th January 1987 (35-years-old)
- Height: 6′ 3″
- Reach: 78″
- Total Fights: 19
- Record: 19-0 (13 KOs)
Anthony Joshua record and bio:
- Nationality: English
- Date of Birth: 15th October 1989 (32-years-old)
- Height: 6′ 6″
- Reach: 82″
- Total Fights: 26
- Record: 24-2 (22 KOs)
