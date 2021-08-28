What are Magento development services?

Magento is one of the leading open-source development that was created for e-commerce. Magento platform is written in PHP and has a variety of functionalities, both for support and for the development of various solutions.

This platform is equipped with useful features, including multilingualism, product comparison, personal design, powerful SEO and marketing tools, directory management, etc. Having become familiar with the advantages of a modern platform , many ask a logical question: “What are Magento development services?”

How is a Magento website developing?

The Magento custom development includes several mandatory stages. Initially, specialists draw up a technical assignment. To do this, they get to know the customer and their business. After that, experts identify the main specifics and features of the business. The target audience is determined, a strategy is drawn up taking into account the wishes of the customer, which as a result allows you to get a ready-made project plan.

After agreeing on all the details of the project, the next stage will be the creation of design and development. Here all the necessary visual elements are created, an adaptive layout is carried out, which will allow you to use the site with the same convenience via any device. During the development process, all the pages necessary for the site are created and the functionality of all elements is provided.

Then the project is tested and launched. The testing procedure is mandatory, it is necessary in order to be sure of the perfect result. After launching a project on a production domain and hosting, it is important to have full technical support. Most developers provide such services, which allows you not to worry about the stable and efficient operation of the platform.

Which Magento specialist do you need?

Before you start looking for performers, you need to analyze the features of the upcoming project. If you decide on the main nuances, the search for Magento developers will be greatly simplified. Therefore, initially consider the following points:

How big is your project? Do you need a solution for a specific set of tasks or do you plan to work stage by stage? Do you need to fix just one bug or a whole series? Do you need technical support in the future?

If you are planning a large and serious project, then it is best to give preference to an agency that has all the necessary specialists. A freelancer may also be suitable for small tasks.

In the event that you want to get a high-quality result, then it is best not to dwell on the cheapest developers. They may not cope with the assigned tasks due to a lack of knowledge and experience. Priority should be given to licensed Magento specialists.

Story by Aleks Souschuk