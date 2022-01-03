Weather, power outages force Charlottesville City Council to reschedule meeting

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 3:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Due to ongoing power outages caused by inclement weather, the Charlottesville City Council meeting scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.

The meeting will now be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Charlottesville Vice Mayor Sena Magill stresses that this rescheduling is out of safety concerns for the community and further weather challenges this evening.

Updates will be provided as necessary and made available through email and social media.

Related



