Weather, power outages force Charlottesville City Council to reschedule meeting
Due to ongoing power outages caused by inclement weather, the Charlottesville City Council meeting scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. has been rescheduled.
The meeting will now be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Charlottesville Vice Mayor Sena Magill stresses that this rescheduling is out of safety concerns for the community and further weather challenges this evening.
Updates will be provided as necessary and made available through email and social media.