Weather moves UVA-ECU baseball exhibition, Youth Day to Sunday

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Virginia baseball’s fall exhibition game against East Carolina has been moved to Sunday at noon. Youth Day activities will also take place on Sunday.

Admission to the contest at Disharoon Park is free and seating is first come, first served. Parking is also free and available in the JPJ South lot.

Teams (12 and under) are invited onto the field and will be recognized prior to and/or during the game. For teams still interested in attending, RSVP by email to Bryce Rosenberg, at uvabaseball@virginia.edu with your team name, age group, and roster by Thursday, October 28.

