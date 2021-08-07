Waynesboro welcomes 40 new teachers for coming school year

Forty new teachers set to join Waynesboro Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year began their work last week with a three-day new teacher orientation.

This orientation provided new teachers with the opportunity to learn about Waynesboro City Schools and their jobs before other staff returned to begin the school year.

Vermell Grant, assistant superintendent for Waynesboro Public Schools, is “very excited about the high quality and diverse staff that continue to be interested in working in our division.”

“We have a wide range of teaching experiences, from the first-year teacher to some teachers who have taught in other Virginia schools or other states. Our new teachers are coming in with a variety of perspectives that complement our already very talented and dedicated staff,” Grant said.

Elizabeth Kidd is a new teacher to Waynesboro Public Schools, but not new to the community. Kidd, a Waynesboro High School graduate, will be teaching math at her alma mater this upcoming school year.

“Now it is time for me to give back,” Kidd sad. “This community has given so much to me, and I am excited to be at Waynesboro High School.”

Daniel Woodard will be joining the staff at Kate Collins Middle School. Woodard, a Staunton native, comes to Kate Collins Middle with experience teaching at the high school level.

“I am excited to teach math and work with a younger population of students,” Woodard said. “My goal this year is to raise my understanding of the younger mind and help increase their foundational lifelong learning skills.”

Joining Kidd and Woodard as a new teacher in Waynesboro for the 2020-2021 school year is Shayla Stewart, who will be teaching second grade at William Perry Elementary.

Stewart is from the Tidewater area, but is very familiar with the community. She is a recent graduate of Mary Baldwin University.

“I am excited to have my very own classroom,” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to learning and discovering my students’ personalities and watching them grow.”

Those who are interested in working for Waynesboro Public Schools are encouraged to go to the division website, www.waynesboro.k12.va.us , to apply.

“Because of the increase in enrollment, we potentially have four more elementary openings, and we are starting the school year with four open positions between the high school and middle school. There are also support staff openings available,” Grant said.