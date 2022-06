Waynesboro: Water cut off on North Delphine Avenue on Tuesday

Water will be off today on North Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro as public works crews work to deal with an unexpected water mainline issue.

The water will be off from Georgia Avenue to Carolina Avenue on North Delphine.

If you have any questions, call the Operations Divisions at (540) 942-6743 or email [email protected].

