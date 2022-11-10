Waynesboro: Two people arrested on drug, firearms charges

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Alysha Harlow, 25, and Damien Terry, 19, both of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation.

On Nov. 4, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.

Harlow and Terry were subsequently arrested.

Harlow has been released on a secured bond, and Terry remains held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.