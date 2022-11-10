Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
waynesboro two people arrested on drug firearms charges
News

Waynesboro: Two people arrested on drug, firearms charges

Chris Graham
Published:
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Alysha Harlow, 25, and Damien Terry, 19, both of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation.

On Nov. 4, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.

Harlow and Terry were subsequently arrested.

Harlow has been released on a secured bond, and Terry remains held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

central shenandoah health district

Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services
Crystal Graham

Hokes in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums did in Week 9
Roger Gonzalez

Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

joey logano 2022 nascar cup series title

Podcast: Joey Logano rides his way to another NASCAR Cup Series title
Chris Graham

Rod Mullins joins "Street Knowledge" to recap the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship and Joey Logano's win at Phoenix.

college football NIL
,

Radio: Chris Graham talks CFP, college hoops, AEW on ‘Mark Moses Show’
Chris Graham
your vote matters
,

Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections
Chris Graham
wildlife center of virginia

Wildlife Center of Virginia turns 40; video launching tonight to mark anniversary
Crystal Graham
waynesboro city elections too close to call
,

Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon
Crystal Graham