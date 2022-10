The City of Waynesboro sent out a brief civic alert on Thursday reminding residents that there would be numerous street closures this weekend due to the Fall Foliage Art Festival held downtown.

According to the alert, the following streets will be closed:

Main St & Arch Ave

S. Wayne Ave & Federal St

N. Wayne Ave & Lumos Plaza

W. Main St & Church St

The closure takes place Friday starting at 3 p.m. until Sunday.