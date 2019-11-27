Waynesboro Salvation Army set to kick off Red Kettle campaign

Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, 12:04 am

The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of its neighbors to fulfill its mission of “Doing the Most Good” throughout Waynesboro.

About 33 percent of total yearly donations to The Salvation Army come through the Red Kettle campaign. Funds collected in the Red Kettle provide healing and hope for those who need it most at Christmastime and throughout the year.

Eighty-two cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army goes directly to funding Salvation Army initiatives. And all the money stays here helping our neighbors.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, The Salvation Army Waynesboro will officially kick off 2019 Red Kettle Drive during a short ceremony at Walmart, 116 Lucy Lane.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs until Dec. 24.

