Waynesboro Public Works taking part in Riverfest this weekend

Waynesboro Public Works will be displaying exhibits of its services and programs at Riverfest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Public Works will be offering some interactive exhibits to help inform the community about some of the city’s programs and services such as water, sewer, streets, stormwater, refuse collection and snow removal.

What exhibits will Public Works have this year?

STEM-related raffle prizes for all ages

Kid’s Activities: Coloring Table, “Paint the Snow Plow,” Waste Basketball, Recycling Activities, “Pollinator Planting”

Informational Exhibits: Snow Plow Simulation, Model of Sewer Collection System, Waste Water Cleaning Process, Loft Springs Project

Heavy Equipment: Snow Plow, Brine Applicator, Street Sweeper

