Waynesboro Public Schools celebrates efforts of school nurses

Published Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, 3:54 pm

Leigh Arbaugh is often the first one at the office and the last to leave as she manages the COVID-19 cases within Waynesboro Public Schools.

Arbaugh, a native of Stuarts Draft and Eastern Mennonite University alum, the head nurse at Waynesboro Public Schools, has always wanted to be a nurse since she can remember.

The management of COVID-19 within the school division is just one of Arbaugh’s many responsibilities. She is also responsible for supervising school building nurses, maintaining cumulative health data to accommodate individual student needs, and assuring that Waynesboro Public Schools is in compliance with mandated health service activities.

“I am very supported in my role as head nurse and in being supported I can effectively work towards keeping the health and well-being of the staff and students as my main focus. I am doing the job I enjoy very much which involves working in public health with students and their parents,” Arbaugh said.

Arbaugh does not do this work alone. She is surrounded by a dedicated team of nurses at each Waynesboro Public School. They include Teresa Sprouse (Wayne Hills), Amy Fox (Waynesboro High), Jana-Napier Cline (Kate Collins Middle), Jennifer Patterson (Kate Collins Middle), Summer Piller (Westwood), Tracy Sandeson (Wenonah), Mandy Chatterton (Berkeley Glenn), Jennifer Jones (William Perry), and sub nurses Faye Shifflett and Rachel Richardson.

“These dedicated nurses truly care about our kids and their well being and safety while they are here at school,” Arbaugh said.

Dr. Ryan Barber, executive director of student services, supervises health services for the school division. Dr. Barber is tremendously proud of the nursing team in Waynesboro. “Our nurses keep student and staff health as the priority,” Barber said. “They enjoy teaching and partnering with families so our students are fully able to participate in school activities. Each nurse has handled the challenges and increased workload related to COVID-19 without compromising their kindness, care, and concern for the health and safety for everyone associated with Waynesboro Public Schools.”

Arbaugh also emphasizes: “please help us as the staff of Waynesboro Public Schools keep our schools doors open and our kids coming to school. This can be managed by keeping sick kids at home and calling your school nurse for further collaboration on what needs to be done.”