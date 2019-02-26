Waynesboro Public Library: March 2019 calendar of events

Events

Dr. Seuss Craft Party

Saturday, March 2, 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Drop in and help us celebrate International Day of the Book and classic children’s author Dr. Seuss with Seuss-tastic activities. Craft a Truffula tree fit for the Lorax, make your own Oobleck, and more! All ages.

Midday Music: Eve Watters

Wednesday, March 13, 12:00 p.m.

With Celtic harp, song, storytelling, and an array of instruments, Eve Watters will celebrate timeless Celtic traditions, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Now in her tenth year as a Virginia Commission for the Arts Touring artist, Eve studied the harp in Ireland has performed around the world. For all ages. Light lunch provided.

Author Fest

Saturday, March 16, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Valley is filled with literary talent! Meet local authors who have published fiction, nonfiction, poetry, young adult, and children’s books. Their books will be available for purchase and signings.

Exhibits

Every Necessary Care and Attention: George Washington and Medicine

January 28-March 7

This traveling exhibit explores the story of George Washington’s own health and examines the ways in which he sought to safeguard the health and wellness of his family, staff, slaves, and troops. His story also illuminates the practice of medicine which was transitioning from a traditional healer craft to a profession during this time. This exhibition was developed and produced by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health with the Mount Vernon Estate and Gardens. (The last sentence is required on all publicity)

Technology Classes

Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library at 540-942-6746, or registering at the front desk.

Intro to Excel

Friday, March 1, 11:00 a.m.

Learn how to use Microsoft Excel’s cells, worksheets, and workbooks easily to manipulate, calculate, and format numbers and other types of data. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Apple devices: iPhone & iPads

Wednesday, March 20, 2:00 p.m.

An introduction to your iPhone or iPad, covering navigation, settings, downloading apps and care of your device. Please bring your Apple device to this class. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Intermediate Excel

Friday, March 29, 11:00 a.m.

This class will cover formulas, pivoting data, and making charts. A general knowledge of Excel is a pre-requisite. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Great Decisions Discussion Group

2nd Mondays, 1:30 p.m.

Learn about the most critical global issues facing American today. Participants read 12-16 page articles in the Great Decisions Briefing Book (available in the library or purchase your own copy) which provides background information, expert analysis, and suggested discussion questions on topics such as global health, Russia’s policies, military engagement, or China & America. Then, meet with others to discuss. This program is part of America’s largest discussion program on world affairs, sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. If you enjoy the Great Decisions on PBS, this is the group for you!

Weekly

Monday

9:30 a.m., Swing and Sway

This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. (Ages 5-12) are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m., Junior Masterminds

Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for Masterminds (ages 0-5) this program is for you.

