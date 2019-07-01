Waynesboro Public Library July 2019 events

Highlight Events

Teen Night

Saturday, July 13, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Pizza and flashlight tag in the library after hours, plus some new games! Ages 12-18. Registration required. Call 540-942-6746 to register.

Library Brewery Trivia

Wednesday, July 17, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Seven Arrows Brewery

Come to Seven Arrows Brewery for an evening of craft beer and trivia fun hosted by the Valley Libraries. Teams can consist of up to six adults. Prizes will be rewarded for first and second place winners. Ages 21 and up. The trivia is free—beer and snacks are on you.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Thursday, July 18, 6:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library for a story time, then leave them overnight for a toys-only sleepover. Pick them up in the morning the library’s Facebook page for pictures of their sleepover adventures. All ages.

Zentangle ®

Thursday, July 18, 6:30 p.m.

Discover your inner artist with the Zentangle® Method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured, repetitive patterns called tangles. Supplies are provided and no artistic talent or background is required. Taught by Jennifer Matthaei Cottrell, a Certified Zentangle Teacher. Advance registration required. Call 540-942-6746 to register.

Summer Reading Carnival

Saturday, July 27, 10:00a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Beat the heat at our indoor carnival! Play musical planets, try your luck at the ring toss or fish cup, or play against a friend at giant checkers. Plus, Foxboro Farms Petting Zoo brings rabbits, goats, and more!

Technology Classes

Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library at 540-942-6746, or registering at the front desk.

Intro to Excel

Friday, July 19, 11:00 a.m.

Learn how to use Microsoft Excel’s cells, worksheets, and workbooks easily to manipulate, calculate, and format numbers and other types of data. Advance registration required. Registration open 30 days before each program by calling the library or at the circulation desk.

Exhibit

Backyard Wilderness: Get Outside!

June 12 – July 31

This interactive popup exhibit allows children to go on an outside scavenger hunt for plants and animals from inside the comfort of the library. After learning the basics of scientific exploration and observation, viewers can then take their curiosity outside to their own backyard, park or other outdoor spaces with free Family Activity Guides, library books, the Seek app (designed by the California Academy of Sciences), and a local bioblitz event to be held letter this summer.

This exhibit was created as part of the Explore Your Backyard Wilderness Campaign, coordinated by HHMI Tangled Bank Studios who developed the Backyard Wilderness 3D IMAX film that is showing in science museums across the country.

Reoccurring Programs

Movie Night at the Library

Friday, July 12, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 6:30 p.m.

See new releases on the big screen. Free popcorn and drinks are provided. Due to copyright restrictions we cannot list the movie title, but you can find the listing on our website: WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org, or call 540-942-6746.

Book Club

Monthly- Second Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.

July 11, 4:00 p.m.

Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk to check out a copy of the book-of-the-month.

Nonfiction Book Club

Monthly- Fourth Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

July 23, 7:00 p.m.

Our new nonfiction book club will read and discuss nonfiction books. Ask for your copy at the circulation desk or check out our e-library.

Science Fiction Fan Club

Saturday, July 27, 1-4 p.m.

Meetings: 4th Saturdays, 1 – 4p.m.

All-ages fandom group for everything sci fi—books, movies, television, cosplay, comics and more.

Weekly Programs

Monday

9:30 a.m., Swing and Sway.

This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m., Chat & Play.

Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-6 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m., WPL Knitters.

Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Story Night & Happy Tales.

A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m., Mother Goose Time

Mother Goose time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age three and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m., Story Time

Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages three through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m., Masterminds

Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. (Ages 5-12) are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m., Junior Masterminds

Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for Masterminds (ages 0-5) this program is for you.

