Waynesboro pedestrian injured in Jefferson Avenue crash

A pedestrian struck on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Waynesboro on Monday was airlifted to UVA Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Valerie Weiss, 55, of Waynesboro, was walking northbound on Jefferson when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Lee Hale, 53, also of Waynesboro, around 4:35 p.m. on Monday, according to Waynesboro Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

