Waynesboro man faces multiple child pornography charges

Published Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, 4:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Waynesboro man faces 30 charges following a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in the city was allegedly distributing child pornography.

Juan Gonzalez, 22, was arrested without incident last week and was later released on an unsecured bond.

After receiving the complaint in June from ICAC, Waynesboro Police launched an immediate investigation into the allegations. As a result of that investigation, a search warrant was executed on Pelham Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, several pieces of electronic equipment were seized for forensic examination.

After the forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices, hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered.

