Waynesboro man arrested, in custody on two hit-and-run charges

A Waynesboro man is in custody on charges involving two hit-and-runs in the city on Monday.

The first incident had Waynesboro Police officers responding to the area of Mount Vernon Street and Bader Avenue for an alleged hit-and-run traffic crash. The vehicle was reported to have left the scene with a flat tire and airbags deployed.

As officers responded to the initial traffic crash, additional information was released for another hit-and run-on P. Buckley Moss Drive and Shenandoah Village Drive with a similar vehicle description from the first hit and run traffic crash.

While officers were responding to multiple hit and run crashes, additional information reported that the alleged driver, Antonio Wells, had fled the scene of P. Buckley Moss Drive and Shenandoah Village Drive.

Waynesboro Police officer located Wells at the Park and Ride on Shenandoah Village Drive, where Wells was subsequently transported to Augusta Health for treatment. Wells is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

The driver was treated at the scene of the first hit-and-run traffic crash. Emergency Medical Services transported the driver from the second hit-and-run traffic crash.

