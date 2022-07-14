Waynesboro man arrested after fleeing police on domestic violence charges
A Waynesboro man is in custody after fleeing police trying to arrest him on outstanding domestic violence charges.
Travon Antonio Dunston is being held on $10,000 secured bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the Waynesboro PD.
Officers were called to the scene of a disorderly conduct incident in the 700 block of Florence Avenue on Tuesday. Dunston, who was at the scene, was wanted on outstanding warrants from a domestic-related incident that occurred on May 17.
When officers arrived at the location, they observed a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle struck another vehicle and then fled. Officers engaged in a brief pursuit of the fleeing vehicle to stop it, but discontinued the pursuit due to reckless driving that posed a potential public safety concern.
The investigating officers determined Dunston was the alleged driver during the incident and obtained additional charges against him.
Early Wednesday morning, at 3:41 a.m., officers were able to arrest Dunston without incident.