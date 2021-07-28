Waynesboro invests in marketing activities to drive visitation

The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-oriented business endeavors, events, and projects through its grant program, Building Opportunities tO Support Tourism (BOOST).

City businesses and organizations were invited to apply for up to $3,000 to support the marketing of eligible activities such as events, festivals, and initiatives intended to increase tourist traffic.

A four-person committee comprised of city employees from two departments met to review the eight applications received for the program. This year, $15,000 in total funding was awarded, and every applicant was able to receive at least partial funding, a sign that Waynesboro continues to grow as a desirable tourist destination with innovative ideas and appealing events.

The Fall Foliage Art Show, the Wayne Theatre Alliance, VA Street Arts Festival, Riverfest, Waynesboro Players, the Best Western PLUS Waynesboro, The Fishin’ Pig and the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation will each receive funds from the grant this year.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to support projects in Waynesboro that entice visitation from outside the region through the BOOST Grant Program,” says Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager for the City of Waynesboro. “We look forward to partnering with local businesses and organizations to showcase arts events, exciting performances, outdoor recreation, and more through enhanced marketing efforts.”

Tourism spending had been steadily increasing in Waynesboro for the ten years prior to 2020, which was dramatically impacted by COVID-19. After more than a year of canceled events, capacity and service limitations, social distancing, and many other hurdles, the City of Waynesboro and entire Shenandoah Valley region are looking forward to a rebound.