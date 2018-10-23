Waynesboro High School Concert Choir presents Fall Variety Show

Come out this weekend to hear the Waynesboro High School Concert Choir presents its annual Fall Variety Show featuring the music of the smash hit musical, Mamma Mia, in the WHS auditorium with two performances Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3pm.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.
Event: The Waynesboro High School Concert Choir
What: “Mamma Mia”
When: Saturday, October 27 @ 7:30pm
Sunday, October 28 @ 3:00pm
Where: Waynesboro High School Louis Spilman Auditorium
UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.
Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.
Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.