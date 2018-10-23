Waynesboro High School Concert Choir presents Fall Variety Show

Come out this weekend to hear the Waynesboro High School Concert Choir presents its annual Fall Variety Show featuring the music of the smash hit musical, Mamma Mia, in the WHS auditorium with two performances Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3pm.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door.

Event: The Waynesboro High School Concert Choir

What: “Mamma Mia”

“Mamma Mia” When: Saturday, October 27 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, October 28 @ 3:00pm

Saturday, October 27 @ 7:30pm Sunday, October 28 @ 3:00pm Where: Waynesboro High School Louis Spilman Auditorium

Waynesboro High School Louis Spilman Auditorium Admission: Adults $8 Students $5

