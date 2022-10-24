Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center

The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C.

Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come, first served basis.

No ID is required, and all testing is completely confidential.

Exams and treatments are not available at this event, per a news release from the CSHD.

Additional clinics will be offered on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.

Embrace Community Center is located at 932 First St. in Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 332-7830 or email [email protected]