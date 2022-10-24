Menu
waynesboro free sti testing offered tuesday at embrace community center
News

Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

central shenandoah health districtThe Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C.

Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come, first served basis.

No ID is required, and all testing is completely confidential.

Exams and treatments are not available at this event, per a news release from the CSHD.

Additional clinics will be offered on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.

Embrace Community Center is located at 932 First St. in Waynesboro.

For more information, call (540) 332-7830 or email [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

