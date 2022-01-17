augusta free press news

Waynesboro Democratic Committee elects new chair

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, 2:07 pm

Waynesboro Democratic CommitteeThe Waynesboro Democratic Committee has elected Sharon Van Name as its new chair.

Van Name has resided in Waynesboro since 1999 and is retired from Virginia Industries for the Blind. She previously served as the WDC’s secretary.

As chair, Van Name hopes to grow the number of volunteers in Waynesboro and increase community engagement in the political process.

During its Jan. 8 meeting, the committee also elected Tasha Durrett as vice chair, Elaine Goss as treasurer, and Lysanne Taylor as secretary.


