Waynesboro City Council sets two public hearings for Feb. 14 meeting

Waynesboro City Council will hold a pair of public hearings on Monday, Feb. 14.

The public hearings will be on the agenda for the City Council meeting beginning at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building, 503 W Main Street, Waynesboro.

The hearings on the schedule involve:

A preliminary subdivision plat request by The Q, LLC, c/o Milestone Partners, for Tax Map # 14-6-25, The Q LLC, owner, & Tax Map # 15-1-1, WM D Quesenbery Jr Estate (et al) c/o Whitney Quesenbery, owner, to amend a preliminary subdivision plat approved on May 7, 2020, for a 214-lot subdivision on 66.106 acres at 0 Ivy Street, Waynesboro, VA, including a waiver to allow street trees in the ROW.

A zoning text amendment request by The Q, LLC, c/o Milestone Partners, applicant, to amend City Code Section 98.5.1.5.A.3.(g) to change the allowable maximum width of impervious vehicle travel ways and parking areas within the required front yard setback.

Further information is available for review at the City Planning Department, Suite 204, Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building, 503 W Main Street, Waynesboro, or by calling 540.942.6604.

The meeting will be broadcast on the Waynesboro City Council YouTube channel.

Citizens who do not wish to attend in person may submit comments by emailing planning@ci.waynesboro.va.us or calling 540.942.6604. Comments submitted in writing will be read during the public hearing.