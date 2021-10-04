Waynesboro: Bookerdale Road bridge closure extended into November

Published Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, 4:46 pm

The closure of the Bookerdale Road bridge is expected to last another month, the City of Waynesboro announced Monday, with a reopening projected around mid-November.

The repair work began on Sept. 1r. City staff had been monitoring the condition of the timbers since late 2020 and made a decision to replace the deck in the spring.

Engineers who specialize in bridge safety inspections made several recommendations to the xity on the types of materials needed to replace the timbers.