Wayne Theatre October 2018 schedule
Monday, October 1
The Wayne Theatre presents “Annie Get Your Gun” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Wednesday, October 3
Catapult, the amazing magic of dancing shadows, as seen on America’s Got Talent Season 8, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for students and $23 for adults. Sponsored in part by Aarons. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Friday, October 5
The Wayne Theatre presents LIVE @ the WAYNE with Wayne Henderson, featuring local and regional talent on select Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, October 8
The Wayne Theatre presents “Sergeant York” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Friday, October 12
The Return, a Beatles cover band, sponsored in part by Stephen and Sara Howlett, Jim and Kelly Hyson, and Jon and Bonnie Barlow, 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Saturday, October 13
Wayne Theatre Open House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit gallery, concessions and box office open. Take a walk around and see all the Wayne Theatre has to offer. Sneak peek of the upcoming production of the Sweeney Todd Musical outside the theatre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Virginia Street Art Festival featured artists will be creating community works of art on the theatre campus at 531 W. Main St. Stop by to see the muralists at work and/or participate in chalk art and other artwork for adults and children. Held concurrently with the Virginia Fall Foliage Art Festival downtown with more than 150 artists, live music, food and beer.
Saturday, October 13
Ghost Tours of the Historic Wayne Theatre with Black Raven Paranormal, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Each tour is limited to 20 participants. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Sunday, October 14
Wayne Theatre Open House, noon to 4 p.m. Exhibit gallery, concessions and box office open. Take a walk around and see all the Wayne Theatre has to offer. Virginia Street Art Festival featured artists will be creating community works of art on the theatre campus at 531 W. Main St. Stop by to see the muralists at work and/or participate in chalk art and other artwork for adults and children. Held concurrently with the Virginia Fall Foliage Art Festival downtown with more than 150 artists, live music, food and beer.
Sunday, October 14
Philomena, Faith in Film movie series, sponsored in part by First Baptist Waynesboro, 6 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, October 15
The Wayne Theatre presents “Red River” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, October 16
Janet’s Planet, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with NASA Ambassador Janet Ivey. Recommended Grades 3-Adult. The live show challenges young minds while inspiring STEAM(Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics). Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, October 16
NASA Ambassador Janey Ivey, part of the Signature Speaker Series Science Talks presented in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Thursday, October 18
The Wayne Theatre presents Holden On, part of the On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Saturday, October 20
Ghost Tours of the Historic Wayne Theatre with Black Raven Paranormal, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Each tour is limited to 20 participants. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, October 22
The Wayne Theatre presents “Private Life of Sherlock Holmes” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Thursday, October 25
Sugar Skull, an Arts Education presentation, 10 a.m., Mexico Beyond Mariachi. Recommended Grades K-Adult. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Thursday, October 25
Mexico Beyond Mariachi’s Sugar Skull, full performance, a musical family adventure celebrating Mexican culture, 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Sponsored in part by Plaza Azteca. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Friday, October 26
Charlotte’s Web, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., TheatreWorks USA. Recommended Grades Pre-K-5. More information: click here.
Friday, October 26
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, fiddler and cellist, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Saturday, October 27
Ghost Tours of the Historic Wayne Theatre with Black Raven Paranormal, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for students and $15 for adults. Each tour is limited to 20 participants. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, October 29
The Wayne Theatre presents “Creature from Black Lagoon” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, October 30
World War I with Dr. Edmund Potter, part of the Signature Speaker History Series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org