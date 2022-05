Wayne Theatre hosting Salvation Army benefit concert

The Wayne Theatre will host Need Knows No Season, the annual concert to benefit The Salvation Army of Waynesboro and East Augusta County, on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m.

The concert features Jimmy O and special guest performers.

In recognition of National Salvation Army Week, a Red Kettle will be passed during the event.

Order tickets here, or call 540-943-9999.

