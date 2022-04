Wayne On Main concert series returns to Downtown Waynesboro on Wednesday

The Wayne On Main outdoor concert series returns on Wednesday at 6 p.m. with featured performer Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Son Gang.

Sponsored by Blue Ridge Beverage, the Wayne Theatre presents live music under the marquee outdoors.

There’s no ticket necessary. Just bring a lawn chair and come join in for this Pay What You Will live music event that features local and regional bands from a variety of genres.

