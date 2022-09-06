Wave a flag to remember 9/11 anniversary
On Sunday, Sept. 11, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
Members of the WAA family, including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families, and veterans, will join to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag.
The flag waving will start at 8:46 a.m., when on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower and end at 10:03 a.m. ET when four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pa., on the same day.
Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them on social media with the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry.
To learn more, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org