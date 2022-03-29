Water Control Board approves new regulations for car wash, laundry facilities

Published Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, 10:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The State Water Control Board has approved reissuance of the general Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit regulations for vehicle wash facilities and laundry facilities.

The regulation covers manual, automatic or self-service car washes and rental car agencies that wash cars in Virginia. Amendments to this general permit include additional record-keeping requirements, clarification for maintenance of oil-water separators and a requirement for discharge monitoring reports to be submitted electronically once DEQ has completed its electronic submittal system.

During the meeting, the SWCB authorized DEQ to proceed to issuing notices of public comment and hearing for the following proposed regulations:

Amendments to the VPDES General Permit for Potable Water Treatment Plants, 9VAC25-860

Amendments to the VPDES General Permit Regulation for Discharges from Petroleum Contaminated Sites, Groundwater Remediation and Hydrostatic Tests, 9VAC25-120

The board also accepted the recommendation of DEQ staff to withdraw regulatory actions pertaining to Confined Animal Feeding Operations (9VAC25-32) in response to changes to federal regulations.

DEQ Water Planning Division Director Jutta Schneider presented on the Virginia State Water Resources Plan, which analyzes existing and proposed water sources, and current and future demand in the Commonwealth, as well as potential cumulative impacts on water resources. Director of Water Permitting Melanie Davenport provided an update on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project.

The SWCB plans to hold its next meeting in June.

Like this: Like Loading...