Watch out for refreeze, slick spots on Shenandoah Valley roads

Tonight is another night for drivers to look out for icy spots and a refreeze on Shenandoah Valley roadways. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution when traveling and to expect ice or snow patches on some roads. Extra attention should be used when traveling on bridges and overpasses as these areas are prone to icing conditions.

Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will continue to plow and treat roads throughout the night as needed.

Here are the road conditions as of 4 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Warren and Page counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

