waste management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste

Waste Management approved final regulations for managing solid, hazardous and medical waste at its regular board meeting in Richmond on Friday.

The board heard presentations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which administers regulations adopted by the Waste, Water and Air boards.

“These amendments strengthen waste management practices to be more protective of human health and the environment, while increasing certainty for the regulated community,” Land Protection and Revitalization Division Director Kathryn Perszyk said in a press release.

The board’s approval authorizes new standards for managing highly infectious medical waste, which is called Category A Waste. DEQ recommended amendments to the Regulated Medical Waste Management Regulations after years of technical review and stakeholder feedback. Review was initiated after the 2014 Ebola virus outbreak, the press release stated. The amendments modernize requirements of generation and management of regulated medical waste and incorporate additional handling and treatment standards to reflect industry best management practices.

Amendments were also adopted regarding regulations to govern hazardous waste management and hazardous material transportation in order to align with federal requirements. Management of aerosol cans will now be easier, and the Virginia State Police will be able to inspect and enforce federal requirements for the transportation of hazardous materials.