waste management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste
Waste Management board approves regulations amendments for medical waste

Rebecca Barnabi
Photo Credit: Gary Perkin

Waste Management approved final regulations for managing solid, hazardous and medical waste at its regular board meeting in Richmond on Friday.

The board heard presentations from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which administers regulations adopted by the Waste, Water and Air boards.

“These amendments strengthen waste management practices to be more protective of human health and the environment, while increasing certainty for the regulated community,” Land Protection and Revitalization Division Director Kathryn Perszyk said in a press release.

The board’s approval authorizes new standards for managing highly infectious medical waste, which is called Category A Waste. DEQ recommended amendments to the Regulated Medical Waste Management Regulations after years of technical review and stakeholder feedback. Review was initiated after the 2014 Ebola virus outbreak, the press release stated. The amendments modernize requirements of generation and management of regulated medical waste and incorporate additional handling and treatment standards to reflect industry best management practices.

Amendments were also adopted regarding regulations to govern hazardous waste management and hazardous material transportation in order to align with federal requirements. Management of aerosol cans will now be easier, and the Virginia State Police will be able to inspect and enforce federal requirements for the transportation of hazardous materials.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

