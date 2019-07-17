Washington Nationals blast O’s, win 8-1

Matt Adams and Juan Soto homered in support of a strong start from Austin Voth in an 8-1 Washington Nationals win at Baltimore on Tuesday.

Voth (1-0, 4.35 ERA) gave up a run on four hits in six innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Adams (14) and Soto (17) each had two hits and two RBI for the Nationals (50-43), who have gone 31-12 since May 24.

Asher Wojciechowski (0-3, 5.74 ERA) took the loss for Baltimore, giving up three runs on six hits in five and a third innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

