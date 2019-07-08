Warner, Kaine support renaming Virginia Beach Post Office after Ryan “Keith” Cox

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today voiced their support for renaming the Princess Anne Post Office in Virginia Beach after Ryan “Keith” Cox, a long-time public utilities employee who sacrificed his own life to save others during the May 31 shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

“One person’s sacrifice has emerged as a testament to the capacity of the human spirit to embody courage and selflessness in the face of unspeakable fear and confusion. Mr. Ryan Keith Cox was a public utilities account clerk who worked with Virginia Beach for 12 years. Described as ‘an angel of protection’ by one colleague, Mr. Cox disregarded his own wellbeing to usher seven colleagues to safety in the midst of the shooting. Instead of barricading himself as well, Mr. Cox continued seeking others in need of assistance. He died heroically in the process and is remembered lovingly for his kindness, positivity, and beautiful singing voice,” the senators wrote in a letter sent to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, the Senate Committee that oversees the United States Postal Service (USPS).

To pay tribute to Cox’s heroism, Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-02) introduced bipartisan legislation supported by the entire Virginia delegation to rename the post office, located at 2509 George Mason Drive, in his honor.

“Naming the Princess Anne post office after Mr. Cox would be a fitting tribute to honor his memory and sacrifice. We are proud to offer our support for this bill, and appreciate your consideration of this legislation,” concluded the senators.

Last month, Sens. Warner and Kaine secured unanimous passage of their resolution honoring the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach shooting, as well as the first responders and city officials who have supported the community in the wake of the tragedy. Rep. Luria introduced a companion resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives.

