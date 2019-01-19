Warner, Kaine respond to President Trump’s border wall speech

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today issued the following statement on President Trump’s border wall speech.

“President Trump’s remarks today failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering he has caused to federal workers, contractors, and millions of Americans with this unnecessary government shutdown, and his rhetoric toward immigrants was inflammatory and unproductive. ​We would be glad to review, starting this week, any proposals he has to responsibly improve and increase border security and provide certainty to TPS recipients and DREAMers. To start this process, we have to immediately reopen the government.”

