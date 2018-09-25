Warner, Kaine announce Virginia will receive $6 million to combat opioid crisis

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Virginia will receive $6,349,505 in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the opioid crisis.

The funds will help Virginia communities combat this crisis by expanding access to quality substance use disorder and mental health services, including in rural populations.

“Communities across the Commonwealth have been devastated by the epidemic of opioid abuse that continues to spread across the country,” said the Senators. “These funds will help Virginia stem the alarming rise in overdose deaths and increase prevention and treatment efforts that will help save lives.”

The opioid epidemic has devastated many communities across Virginia. In 2017, the Virginia Department of Health estimated that 1,445 people died in Virginia as a result of a fentanyl, heroin, or prescription opioid overdose. Fatal drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in Virginia, surpassing car accidents and gun violence.

Last week, the Senators voted in support of a funding bill that provides approximately $5.7 billion to respond to the opioid crisis by developing non-opioid pain medication, and behavioral health workforce training. Sens. Warner and Kaine also celebrated the passage of a comprehensive opioid substance abuse bill that included their own previously introduced legislation.

GRANTEE CITY TOTAL Neighborhood Health Alexandria $285,000 Urban Strategies LLC Arlington $200,000 Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. Arrington $285,000 One Care Of Southwest Virginia, Inc. Cedar Bluff $200,000 Free Clinic Of The New River Valley Inc. Christiansburg $285,000 Piedmont Access To Health Services Inc. Danville $285,000 Clinch River Health Services, Inc. Dungannon $210,000 Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. Harrisonburg $285,000 St Charles Health Council Inc. Jonesville $329,250 Tri-Area Community Health Laurel Fork $285,000 Rockbridge Area Free Clinic Lexington $257,371 Johnson Health Center Madison Heights $285,000 Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness Martinsville $217,644 Highland Medical Center Monterey $224,500 Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. New Canton $206,750 Peninsula Institute For Community Health, Inc. Newport News $285,000 Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. Portsmouth $285,000 Daily Planet Inc. Richmond $297,500 Richmond, City Of Richmond $285,000 Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc. Roanoke $186,133 Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. Saltville $237,773 Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance Tappahannock $200,000 Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc. Woodbridge $285,000 Virginia Department of Health Richmond $200,000

