Warner, Kaine announce Virginia will receive $6 million to combat opioid crisis

Published Tuesday, Sep. 25, 2018, 12:04 am

opioid crisisU.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Virginia will receive $6,349,505 in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the opioid crisis.

The funds will help Virginia communities combat this crisis by expanding access to quality substance use disorder and mental health services, including in rural populations.

 “Communities across the Commonwealth have been devastated by the epidemic of opioid abuse that continues to spread across the country,” said the Senators. “These funds will help Virginia stem the alarming rise in overdose deaths and increase prevention and treatment efforts that will help save lives.”

The opioid epidemic has devastated many communities across Virginia. In 2017, the Virginia Department of Health estimated that 1,445 people died in Virginia as a result of a fentanyl, heroin, or prescription opioid overdose. Fatal drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in Virginia, surpassing car accidents and gun violence.

Last week, the Senators voted in support of a funding bill that provides approximately $5.7 billion to respond to the opioid crisis by developing non-opioid pain medication, and behavioral health workforce training. Sens. Warner and Kaine also celebrated the passage of a comprehensive opioid substance abuse bill that included their own previously introduced legislation.

GRANTEE CITY  TOTAL 
Neighborhood Health Alexandria $285,000
Urban Strategies LLC Arlington $200,000
Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc. Arrington $285,000
One Care Of Southwest Virginia, Inc. Cedar Bluff $200,000
Free Clinic Of The New River Valley Inc. Christiansburg $285,000
Piedmont Access To Health Services Inc. Danville $285,000
Clinch River Health Services, Inc. Dungannon $210,000
Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. Harrisonburg $285,000
St Charles Health Council Inc. Jonesville $329,250
Tri-Area Community Health Laurel Fork $285,000
Rockbridge Area Free Clinic Lexington $257,371
Johnson Health Center Madison Heights $285,000
Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness Martinsville $217,644
Highland Medical Center Monterey $224,500
Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. New Canton $206,750
Peninsula Institute For Community Health, Inc. Newport News $285,000
Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. Portsmouth $285,000
Daily Planet Inc. Richmond $297,500
Richmond, City Of Richmond $285,000
Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc. Roanoke $186,133
Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. Saltville $237,773
Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance Tappahannock $200,000
Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc. Woodbridge $285,000
Virginia Department of Health Richmond $200,000

