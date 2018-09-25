Warner, Kaine announce Virginia will receive $6 million to combat opioid crisis
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Virginia will receive $6,349,505 in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the opioid crisis.
The funds will help Virginia communities combat this crisis by expanding access to quality substance use disorder and mental health services, including in rural populations.
“Communities across the Commonwealth have been devastated by the epidemic of opioid abuse that continues to spread across the country,” said the Senators. “These funds will help Virginia stem the alarming rise in overdose deaths and increase prevention and treatment efforts that will help save lives.”
The opioid epidemic has devastated many communities across Virginia. In 2017, the Virginia Department of Health estimated that 1,445 people died in Virginia as a result of a fentanyl, heroin, or prescription opioid overdose. Fatal drug overdoses are now the leading cause of accidental death in Virginia, surpassing car accidents and gun violence.
Last week, the Senators voted in support of a funding bill that provides approximately $5.7 billion to respond to the opioid crisis by developing non-opioid pain medication, and behavioral health workforce training. Sens. Warner and Kaine also celebrated the passage of a comprehensive opioid substance abuse bill that included their own previously introduced legislation.
|GRANTEE
|CITY
|TOTAL
|Neighborhood Health
|Alexandria
|$285,000
|Urban Strategies LLC
|Arlington
|$200,000
|Blue Ridge Medical Center Inc.
|Arrington
|$285,000
|One Care Of Southwest Virginia, Inc.
|Cedar Bluff
|$200,000
|Free Clinic Of The New River Valley Inc.
|Christiansburg
|$285,000
|Piedmont Access To Health Services Inc.
|Danville
|$285,000
|Clinch River Health Services, Inc.
|Dungannon
|$210,000
|Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc.
|Harrisonburg
|$285,000
|St Charles Health Council Inc.
|Jonesville
|$329,250
|Tri-Area Community Health
|Laurel Fork
|$285,000
|Rockbridge Area Free Clinic
|Lexington
|$257,371
|Johnson Health Center
|Madison Heights
|$285,000
|Martinsville Henry County Coalition For Health And Wellness
|Martinsville
|$217,644
|Highland Medical Center
|Monterey
|$224,500
|Central Virginia Health Services, Inc.
|New Canton
|$206,750
|Peninsula Institute For Community Health, Inc.
|Newport News
|$285,000
|Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc.
|Portsmouth
|$285,000
|Daily Planet Inc.
|Richmond
|$297,500
|Richmond, City Of
|Richmond
|$285,000
|Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center, Inc.
|Roanoke
|$186,133
|Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc.
|Saltville
|$237,773
|Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance
|Tappahannock
|$200,000
|Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center, Inc.
|Woodbridge
|$285,000
|Virginia Department of Health
|Richmond
|$200,000