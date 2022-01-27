Warner, Kaine announce $19M for Appalachian Development Highway System

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced $19,962,161 in funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System to help further connect Virginia’s Appalachian region to national interstates.

The funding, awarded through the Federal Highway Administration in coordination with the Appalachian Regional Commission, was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine.

“We are pleased to see these infrastructure dollars headed to Virginia, where they’ll help further connect Appalachian communities and maximize economic opportunity in the region,” said the senators in a joint statement. “We’re proud that the bipartisan infrastructure law is dedicating the resources needed to advance this crucial development project.”

The ADHS is a 3,090-mile network of highways linking the Appalachian region to national Interstates, which provide access to regional and national markets, contributing to growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia. The bipartisan infrastructure law represents the first sustained, robust, and dedicated support for the system in a decade, since funding for ADHS was not provided by Congress from 2012 to 2020.