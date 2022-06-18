VSCPA Educational Foundation awards $59,250 in accounting scholarships

The Virginia Society of Public Accountants Educational Foundation recently selected its college scholarship recipients for the 2022–2023 academic year.

The VSCPA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence, and encouraging students to pursue promising careers as Certified Public Accountants (CPA).

This year, the Foundation awarded $59,250 in undergraduate, graduate and doctoral scholarships to 28 accounting college students across Virginia. As part of the VSCPA’s focus on increasing diversity in the CPA profession, the Foundation increased the minority scholarships offered by 25 percent, and revamped the scholarship selection criteria resulting in a 147% increase in the number of minority student applicants.

In addition, Virginia State University student Indacia Turner of Chesterfield received the first Curtis C. Duke and Dr. Ruth Coles Harris Scholarship honoring the first Black male and female CPAs in Virginia. Over the last year, VSCPA members and donors raised $100,000 for the new scholarship fund.

Turner is pursuing an accounting degree and will sit for the CPA Exam. “I was looking into business, and it was way too general. I knew I wanted something that’s more focused. [CPA] skills are transferable, and I can use them if I have my own company,” said Indacia.

Foundation scholarship applicants must be currently enrolled or have been accepted in an accounting program at an accredited Virginia college or university with the intent to pursue a CPA license. Other selection criteria for the awards include overall academic performance, entry essay, faculty recommendation(s) and/or extracurricular activities.

VSCPA’s Past President’s/Chair Scholarship ($2,000)

Youjin Lee, University of Virginia

VSCPA Minority Scholarship ($1,500-2,000)

Trinity Burton of Petersburg, Virginia State University

Simranjeet Kaur of Midlothian, Virginia Commonwealth University

Rebecca Le of Highland, MD, Christopher Newport University

Stephen Nkrumah of Alexandria, George Mason University

Darrell Pacheco of Charlottesville, University of Virginia Darden School of Business

Nigel Stewart of Waynesboro, Virginia State University

Ryan VanHorn of Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University

VSCPA Undergraduate Scholarship ($1,500)

Angela Blair of Austin, TX, Liberty University

Kristen Hoberg of Palmyra, Old Dominion University

Olivia Tillett of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech

Curtis C. Duke and Dr. Ruth Coles Harris Scholarship ($2,000)

Indacia Turner of North Chesterfield, Virginia State University

CST Group Scholarship ($3,000)

Alina Ponomarenko of Arlington, George Mason University

DHG Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)

Madeline Duggan of Davidson, NC, Virginia Tech

Julia Warshauer of Jericho, NY, Virginia Tech

Burton Bates Jr. Scholarship ($2,250)

Jordan King of Wytheville, Radford University

Michael E. Mares Scholarship (two awards at $2,250 each)

Amanda Baker of Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University

Justin Seymore of Roanoke, Virginia Tech

MJW Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)

Natalie Nguyen of Centreville, George Mason University

Mariam Farzayee of Fairfax, Virginia Tech

Samuel A. Derieux, CPA, Memorial Scholarship ($1,500)

Carla Quinteros of North Chesterfield, Virginia Commonwealth University

Thomas M. Berry Jr. Scholarship (three awards at $2,000 each)

Nebiyat Endale of Arlington, George Mason University

Hector Luna of Williamsburg, Virginia Commonwealth University

Esayas Temesgen of Arlington, Virginia Commonwealth University

Verus Financial Partner Scholarship ($3,000)

Ainsley Duff of Roanoke, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Doctoral Scholarship ($3,000)

Karneisha Wolfe of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech

WEC Scholarship ($3,000)

Ethan Paitsel of Roanoke, Roanoke College

YHB Scholarship ($3,000)

Jeffrey Kum of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University

The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA) Educational Foundation is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence and encouraging students to pursue promising careers. For more information on the VSCPA Educational Foundation, its scholarship and award programs, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.vscpa.com/Foundation.

