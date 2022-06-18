VSCPA Educational Foundation awards $59,250 in accounting scholarships
The Virginia Society of Public Accountants Educational Foundation recently selected its college scholarship recipients for the 2022–2023 academic year.
The VSCPA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence, and encouraging students to pursue promising careers as Certified Public Accountants (CPA).
This year, the Foundation awarded $59,250 in undergraduate, graduate and doctoral scholarships to 28 accounting college students across Virginia. As part of the VSCPA’s focus on increasing diversity in the CPA profession, the Foundation increased the minority scholarships offered by 25 percent, and revamped the scholarship selection criteria resulting in a 147% increase in the number of minority student applicants.
In addition, Virginia State University student Indacia Turner of Chesterfield received the first Curtis C. Duke and Dr. Ruth Coles Harris Scholarship honoring the first Black male and female CPAs in Virginia. Over the last year, VSCPA members and donors raised $100,000 for the new scholarship fund.
Turner is pursuing an accounting degree and will sit for the CPA Exam. “I was looking into business, and it was way too general. I knew I wanted something that’s more focused. [CPA] skills are transferable, and I can use them if I have my own company,” said Indacia.
Foundation scholarship applicants must be currently enrolled or have been accepted in an accounting program at an accredited Virginia college or university with the intent to pursue a CPA license. Other selection criteria for the awards include overall academic performance, entry essay, faculty recommendation(s) and/or extracurricular activities.
VSCPA’s Past President’s/Chair Scholarship ($2,000)
- Youjin Lee, University of Virginia
VSCPA Minority Scholarship ($1,500-2,000)
- Trinity Burton of Petersburg, Virginia State University
- Simranjeet Kaur of Midlothian, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Rebecca Le of Highland, MD, Christopher Newport University
- Stephen Nkrumah of Alexandria, George Mason University
- Darrell Pacheco of Charlottesville, University of Virginia Darden School of Business
- Nigel Stewart of Waynesboro, Virginia State University
- Ryan VanHorn of Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University
VSCPA Undergraduate Scholarship ($1,500)
- Angela Blair of Austin, TX, Liberty University
- Kristen Hoberg of Palmyra, Old Dominion University
- Olivia Tillett of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech
Curtis C. Duke and Dr. Ruth Coles Harris Scholarship ($2,000)
- Indacia Turner of North Chesterfield, Virginia State University
CST Group Scholarship ($3,000)
- Alina Ponomarenko of Arlington, George Mason University
DHG Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)
- Madeline Duggan of Davidson, NC, Virginia Tech
- Julia Warshauer of Jericho, NY, Virginia Tech
Burton Bates Jr. Scholarship ($2,250)
- Jordan King of Wytheville, Radford University
Michael E. Mares Scholarship (two awards at $2,250 each)
- Amanda Baker of Virginia Beach, Old Dominion University
- Justin Seymore of Roanoke, Virginia Tech
MJW Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)
- Natalie Nguyen of Centreville, George Mason University
- Mariam Farzayee of Fairfax, Virginia Tech
Samuel A. Derieux, CPA, Memorial Scholarship ($1,500)
- Carla Quinteros of North Chesterfield, Virginia Commonwealth University
Thomas M. Berry Jr. Scholarship (three awards at $2,000 each)
- Nebiyat Endale of Arlington, George Mason University
- Hector Luna of Williamsburg, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Esayas Temesgen of Arlington, Virginia Commonwealth University
Verus Financial Partner Scholarship ($3,000)
- Ainsley Duff of Roanoke, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Doctoral Scholarship ($3,000)
- Karneisha Wolfe of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech
WEC Scholarship ($3,000)
- Ethan Paitsel of Roanoke, Roanoke College
YHB Scholarship ($3,000)
- Jeffrey Kum of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University
