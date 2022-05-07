Valley Program for Aging Services taking applications for Senior Cool Care Program

Valley Program for Aging Services is accepting applications for the Senior Cool Care Program, sponsored by Dominion Energy.

Eligible individuals who need help cooling their homes will receive a single-room air conditioner or a fan. A limited number of air conditioners and fans are available. Those interested in applying should contact the local VPAS office at (540) 949-7141.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be 60 years of age or older, live in Staunton, Augusta County, or Waynesboro, have a monthly income of no more than $1,699 (single) or $2,289 (couple). Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.

“This year, Senior Cool Care is starting a month earlier than previous years,” said Janice Gentry, VPAS regional director. “This is really helpful especially since we’ve already experienced a couple of days with summer-like temperatures.”

