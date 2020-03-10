Volunteers wanted to help scientists study precipitation

The Community Collaborative Rain Hail & Snow Network is currently seeking volunteers of all ages and backgrounds who have an interest in weather, to measure precipitation in their backyards.

Sign up to volunteer here: www.cocorahs.org/application.aspx

What do CoCoRaHS volunteers do?

Volunteers take simple daily precipitation measurements, which they then record on the CoCoRaHS Web site www.cocorahs.org. or apps.

This data is then available to the public via maps and table form. Data users such as National Weather Service, Meteorologists, Hydrologists, Emergency Managers, City Utilities, Insurance Adjusters, USDA Crop production Engineers, Scientists, The USDA Farm Service Agency, Ranchers, Farmers, and others, have come to rely on the high density measurements provided by CoCoRaHS observers.

The importance of a high-density volunteer observer network

Precipitation varies greatly with topography, storm type and season. It may pour on one side of the street and be dry on the other. One field may be pounded by hail while others nearby receive no damage. Snowfall may pile up in one neighborhood and only dust another.

So, a higher density precipitation measuring network is the key to high quality data. Rain, hail and snow are fairly easy to measure, and the data collected is very important.

Meteorologists, hydrologists, engineers, builders, farmers … you name it, everyone seems to care about rain, hail and snow.

That’s why we ask, “How much fell in your backyard?”

Volunteer for CoCoRaHS today

CoCoRaHS is a practical, enjoyable and useful activity. If you have an interest in weather and would like to help your local community, as well as scientists and others interested in precipitation, then CoCoRaHS is for you.

It only takes a few minutes a day and gives you the chance to participate in real hands-on science. You’ll be amazed at what you learn as you become more aware of the variable weather that impacts you, your neighbors, your state, and our entire country.

If you have any questions please contact:

Tommy LeBeau

CoCoRaHS Volunteer Augusta County Coordinator

TommyLeBeauH2O@gmx.com

