VMI leads early, but ETSU rallies to win Game 2, 10-5

Published Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, 5:45 pm

VMI led 4-0 in the early innings Saturday at East Tennessee State University, but the hosts came back for a 10-5 win in a Southern Conference game from Thomas Stadium.

Brett Cook blasted a three-run home run in the third to score Ty Swaim and Jed Barrett and give VMI a 3-0 lead. Trey Morgan brought home Will Knight to cap the four-run third inning. The Keydets added another run in the sixth after Zac Morris and Reeves Whitmore singled and Morris scored on an error later in the frame.

The Bucs scored 10 runs in their final five innings on offense; three in the fourth, two in the sixth, four in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Cook finished 2-for-5 on the day, while Trey Morgan also had two hits with a stolen base. Morris, Whitmore and Swaim each had a hit and a walk and Barrett had a single and was hit by a pitch.

Justin Hanvey went 3-for-4 for ETSU (23-12/5-3 SoCon) with a home run and five RBI.

The two teams will play the third and final game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

