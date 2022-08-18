VMI edged in women’s soccer season opener at Robert Morris
The VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score at Robert Morris Thursday afternoon to open the 2022 season.
The Colonials’ Sheridan Reid put Robert Morris on the board at the 29:57 mark to give the home team a 1-0 lead going into the half. Her teammate Gabriella Lecuona tallied another Robert Morris score in the second half at the 46:26 mark to provide an insurance goal for the Colonials
VMI sophomore Riley Flanagan led the Keydets with four shot attempts, including one on frame
VMI’s Hannah White, Sedona Dancu and Audrey Davis finished with one shot apiece
RMU’s Haleigh Finale led the Colonials with four shots, while Malia Kearns, Elisa Corvalan and Gabriella Lecuona ended up with two each
The Colonials outshot VMI by a 16-8 count, with seven on frame to VMI’s four
VMI keeper Jillian Hall finished the match with five saves, while RMU’s Isabella Bohlen ended up with four
Up Next
The Keydets travel to Asheville, N.C., for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Sunday at UNC Asheville.