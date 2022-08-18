VMI edged in women’s soccer season opener at Robert Morris

VMI AthleticsThe VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score at Robert Morris Thursday afternoon to open the 2022 season.

The Colonials’ Sheridan Reid put Robert Morris on the board at the 29:57 mark to give the home team a 1-0 lead going into the half. Her teammate Gabriella Lecuona tallied another Robert Morris score in the second half at the 46:26 mark to provide an insurance goal for the Colonials

VMI sophomore Riley Flanagan led the Keydets with four shot attempts, including one on frame

VMI’s Hannah White, Sedona Dancu and Audrey Davis finished with one shot apiece

RMU’s Haleigh Finale led the Colonials with four shots, while Malia Kearns, Elisa Corvalan and Gabriella Lecuona ended up with two each

The Colonials outshot VMI by a 16-8 count, with seven on frame to VMI’s four

VMI keeper Jillian Hall finished the match with five saves, while RMU’s Isabella Bohlen ended up with four

Up Next

The Keydets travel to Asheville, N.C., for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Sunday at UNC Asheville.


