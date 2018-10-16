VMI baseball releases 2019 schedule

The VMI baseball team released it 2019 schedule Monday, with a total of 56 games slated. The Keydets are scheduled for 26 road contests and 30 in their home ballpark of Gray-Minor Stadium.

The campaign opens over the weekend of February 15, playing four games in three days in Wilmington, NC against St. Joe’s and UNC-Wilmington. The Keydets have a road game at the University of Virginia, the 2015 National Champions, and have a three-game series at Clemson University, a top 25 squad for the entire 2018 season, in mid-February.

VMI opens the home portion of the schedule with a three-game set against Northern Kentucky March 1-3. The Keydets host VCU on March 6, followed by non-conference three-game series with both Binghamton and Lehigh in Gray-Minor Stadium. Following a home game with Radford, Southern Conference action starts with a series at The Citadel March 22-24.

SoCon play begins in Lexington March 29-31 when Samford comes to town, and VMI will also host ETSU, Mercer and UNCG, while traveling to Wofford, Western Carolina and Furman. Each conference series is scheduled for three games over a three-day span.

The regular season wraps up at home against Eastern Illinois University May 16-18.

The Southern Conference Tournament is scheduled for May 21-26 in Greenville, S.C. at Fluor Field.

VMI has a fall scrimmage at Washington & Lee University Friday at 5:30 p.m.

