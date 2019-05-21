VMI Baseball: Keydets open SoCon tourney against Wofford

The VMI baseball team opens the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament as the #7 seed, and will face #2 Wofford College Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Greenville, S.C. at Fluor Field.

The winner moves on to play Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of ETSU and UNCG while the loser of each of those contests will square off in an elimination game Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Multimedia: Live Stats – SoCon Digital Network – Audio – Tournament Home Page

Wofford took two of three games from the Keydets in a mid-April SoCon series in Spartanburg. VMI and starter Zak Kent won the series finale 5-4. Ryan Hatten, Jon Clines and Ryan Smoot each had two basehits against the Terriers and Kent earned a complete-game victory, only allowing five hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts.

Keydet sophomore Callen Nuccio enters the tournament on a roll. He has reached base in 25 straight games and has hit safely in 23 of those contests. On the season, the second baseman has 10 three-hit games and 20 multi-hit performances.

Smoot set the school record Saturday after being hit by a pitch against Eastern Illinois. The senior backstop now has 24 on the season, which also leads the conference and is third in the nation. Smoot’s .464 on-base percentage also is the best in the SoCon.

