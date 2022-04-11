Vitamin D supplements help with colds

Nutrition plays a vital role in staying healthy throughout the year. Spices, garlic, and vitamin C are natural immunity boosters that help the body. However, not many are aware of the importance of vitamin D, which is the unsung hero that can deal with the cold. Do you know that you can experience colds frequently because of the lack of Vitamin D? You don't have to downplay the importance of vitamin D in your body.

Studies have shown that vitamin D helps with cold or other respiratory infections. It is more likely to experience a common cold if you have lower vitamin D. Nevertheless, people who consume vitamin D or supplements with vitamin D experience a less common cold. Besides this, it also reduces the duration and severity of common colds. Therefore, vitamin D supplement is critically essential to the body.

In the research, people with a sufficient vitamin D level experienced less common cold than those with insufficient vitamin D. The researcher further examined how vitamin D supplements influence people during winter. The participants were divided into two groups, with one simulated with sunlight and the other given oral Vitamin D tablets. In the end, both supplements produced similar sufficiency levels in all participants.

However, the vitamin D supplementation didn’t reduce the probability of getting a cold. Nevertheless, it minimizes the number of days participants caught cold by 35%. In addition, it minimizes the high level of common cold symptoms by 14%.

How to acquire vitamin D?

There are several findings that have supported the idea that vitamin D supplements help with colds. Therefore, there is a need to maintain vitamin D levels in your body. Regrettably, it is impossible to acquire all the sunlight you need for your body, especially in winter. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the government advises people to take 10 micrograms of vitamin D supplements daily.

For those who can’t get any sunlight or haven’t supplemented using vitamin D, taking 25 micrograms of vitamin for at least four weeks is recommended to improve the body. Therefore, during summer, people should get exposed to sunlight.

Vitamin D: Feeling good always

Vitamin D deficiency is expected during the peak of flu and cold season. Evidently, research has shown that vitamin D supplementation helps reduce cold and flu severity. Assuming you give in to the winter bugs frequently, eating whole fresh food is advisable rather than focusing on processed packaged foods.

Overall, vitamin D is vital for your immune health and wellbeing. Despite experiencing vitamin D deficiency in your body during winter, it can also occur during winter. Notwithstanding, a healthy diet combined with vitamin D supplements can help with colds and keep you safe throughout the year. If you find yourself having issues taking tablets, you might want to consider taking oral vitamin D to boost your immune system. Importantly, oral vitamin D supplements contain the same nutrients as tablet form.

Story by Ana Corker

