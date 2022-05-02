Virtual conversation with Albemarle Couny Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston

Published Monday, May. 2, 2022, 10:03 am

Tune in on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. for a live conversation with Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston and Communications and Public Engagement Director Emily Kilroy as they discuss the history and future of Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

Eggleston and Kilroy will discuss a variety of topics including how our fire and EMS system works on the ground and how ACFR is planning for our community’s future, as we continue to grow and needs shift.

The conversation will be livestreamed on Zoom and on ACFR’s Facebook page. Community members will have an opportunity to submit questions to Chief Eggleston to be answered live. Questions will be limited to available time.

Unable to attend? A recording will be shared after the event on ACFR’s social media accounts and online at www.ACFireRescue.org. And as always, questions and comments can be emailed to ACFRInfo@albemarle.org.

