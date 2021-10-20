Virginia’s hospitality industry: COVID-19 hygiene measures are here to stay

Virginia’s total number of coronavirus cases recently rose to 902,938 with Central Virginia seeing one of the highest rises over the past week. From work to home and social life, the impact of the ongoing pandemic has indeed changed life in Virginia on many different fronts. In particular, customer demand for excellent hygiene and cleanliness standards in the hospitality industry has never been greater, and has therefore resulted in significant and permanent changes to local operations.

Improved cleaning practices

60% of customers say the ability to constantly see a business’s cleaning efforts is the most valued element of their experience, while 84% of dining and hotel guests want businesses to have and display a certification of cleanliness from a trusted authority. Moreover, 65% of customers say they want restaurants to perform extra-through cleaning of all surfaces, while 33% of customers will also take into account whether or not a restaurant has good air ventilation.

In response to customer demand, New York is leading by example and implementing regular and thorough cleaning practices. Cleaning services in the Hamptons, for example, are now using EPA-registered cleaning disinfectants to better help eliminate common pathogens. Businesses across Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia have also followed suit and are prioritizing strict cleaning and disinfection practices to improve safety and hygiene standards and provide customers with greater peace of mind.

In addition to improving cleaning practices, some local establishments are also limiting capacity and ensuring their tables are spaced out to maintain adequate distance between customers. Some businesses have also implemented temperature checks for employees, along with “symptom surveys”, before they gain access to the building. By monitoring the health status of employees, sickness can better be detected and sick employees kept at home away from staff and customers.

A clean and convenient customer experience

Food businesses across Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia have implemented a number of measures (like curbside pickup, touchless menus and payment, and online ordering for delivery) to improve staff and customer safety, minimize in-person contact, and prevent the spread of germs, viruses, and bacteria. In particular, 67% of food businesses began offering curbside pickup at the beginning of the pandemic, a survey by the National Restaurant Association reveals. 27% also started offering third-party delivery and 17% introduced in-house delivery. Almost all of them also intend to keep these options when the pandemic is over. Not only do these measures improve customer and staff safety, but they also enhance the customer experience by making it easier for them to place orders and cut out the need to waste time standing in long queues. Additionally, the switch to digital (including digital loyalty and rewards programs) can also help ensure more personalized customer interactions and equip restaurants with useful data-driven insights.

The pandemic has triggered sweeping changes for the hospitality industry across Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. By implementing high standards of cleanliness and hygiene and shifting to touchless, digital operations, food businesses are making sure they provide customers with a safer and more enjoyable and convenient service.

Story by Annie Watson