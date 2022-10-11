Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginias fair housing celebrates 50 years of protecting home owners and renters against discrimination
News

Fair Housing Office marks 50 years of protecting homeowners, renters against discrimination

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Exterior view of house under construction
(© Jaruwan photo – stock.adobe.com)

Created in 1972 with the passage of Virginia’s Fair Housing Law, and four years after the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, Virginia’s Fair Housing Office celebrates 50 years in 2022.

The Fair Housing Law protects 12 classes: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, source of funds, gender identity and military status.

Located in the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, Virginia’s Fair Housing Office works to ensure that buyers, sellers, tenants, landlords and all citizens in the Commonwealth are educated about fair housing in the Virginia, according to a press release.

According to the law, discriminatory practices are prohibited with respect to residential housing to protect the peace, health, safety, prosperity and general welfare of all Virginians.

The office works with private and public partners in communities to identify housing barriers and provide equal opportunities. Free training classes to raise awareness and educate property owners, real estate agents, landlords and the public about their legal rights and responsibilities are available through the office.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

marcus lewis
,

Page County: Man being sought in connection with disappearance of Luray man
News Desk
uva basketball
,

Your UVA Basketball questions: Who starts, the rotation, what about the freshmen?
Chris Graham

UVA Basketball is three years removed from a national title, but last year ended with a third-round loss in the NIT.

computer presentation

Department of Education: Protect yourself against scams as you prepare for student debt relief
Crystal Graham

The Department of Education is warning student loan borrowers to be aware of scammers trying to take advantage of individuals looking to get relief.

winter in falls church virginia

Best place to buy a forever home? Falls Church ranks fifth in the U.S.
Crystal Graham
student loan relief

Cease and desist letter demands student loan giant end plan to deny student debt relief in California
Crystal Graham
rooftop dining

Eat this up: Report reveals best, worst American foodie cities
Rebecca Barnabi
Julia Gohlke Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech professor receives NASA grant to study health costs related to extreme weather
Crystal Graham