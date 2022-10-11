Fair Housing Office marks 50 years of protecting homeowners, renters against discrimination

Created in 1972 with the passage of Virginia’s Fair Housing Law, and four years after the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, Virginia’s Fair Housing Office celebrates 50 years in 2022.

The Fair Housing Law protects 12 classes: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, disability, sexual orientation, source of funds, gender identity and military status.

Located in the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, Virginia’s Fair Housing Office works to ensure that buyers, sellers, tenants, landlords and all citizens in the Commonwealth are educated about fair housing in the Virginia, according to a press release.

According to the law, discriminatory practices are prohibited with respect to residential housing to protect the peace, health, safety, prosperity and general welfare of all Virginians.

The office works with private and public partners in communities to identify housing barriers and provide equal opportunities. Free training classes to raise awareness and educate property owners, real estate agents, landlords and the public about their legal rights and responsibilities are available through the office.