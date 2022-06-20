Virginia’s Alex Walsh wins gold at FINA World Championships

Virginia swimmer Alex Walsh won her first World Championship medal after winning gold in the 200-meter individual medley on Sunday at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Walsh became the fifth fastest performer of all-time in the 200m medley with her time of 2:07.13. The Nashville, Tenn., native won the world title by over a second, with second place clocking in with a time of 2:08.57.

It is the first world championship medal for Walsh, who won a silver medal in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh joins current UVA teammate Kate Douglass with medals at the 2022 FINA World Championships. Douglass won bronze on Saturday as part of Team USA’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay. She swam the third leg of the women’s relay.

Virginia alum Leah Smith won bronze on Saturday in the women’s 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:02.08.

