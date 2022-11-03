Menu
virginia to offer two part training in agricultural nutrient management planning
Politics

Virginia to offer two-part training in agricultural nutrient management planning

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
farmer in field
(© scharfsinn86 – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will offer a two-part training school on how to develop agricultural nutrient management plans and gain certification as plan writers.

The first session will be December 1 and 2, according to a press release, a lecture series by Virginia Tech professors on the fundamentals of soil science, soil fertility and crop production.

The second session will be December 7-9, when students will write nutrient management plans with a case-study farm scenario.

Each instructional day will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and held in Hamel Hall at Brightpoint Community College in Midlothian, Va. Each session costs $150. Registration deadline is November 28.

“Certified agricultural nutrient management planners help farmers fertilize for maximum crop yield and minimal nutrient loss to ground and surface waters,” the press release stated. Plans outline optimal rates for applying manure, fertilizers, biosolids and other soil amendments. Rates are based on a farm’s actual yield records or soil productivity when yield records are unavailable.

More information is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

