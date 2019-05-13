Virginia Tech launches search for vice president and executive director of Innovation Campus

The 1 million-square-foot graduate campus is the centerpiece of the state’s plan to drive technology and research, transform Virginia’s innovation economy, and accelerate the development of top-notch, work-ready talent. The Innovation Campus will triple Virginia Tech’s footprint in Northern Virginia, which already includes seven locations in the region. The campus will bring together hundreds of new graduate students, dozens of new faculty members, and numerous industry partners.

Brandy Salmon, associate vice president for innovation and partnerships, is currently serving as the managing director of the Innovation Campus delivery team until the position is filled.

Julia Ross, the Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering, will chair the search committee. Members of the search committee include:

Cyril Clarke, executive vice president and provost;

Sylvester Johnson, assistance vice provost for the humanities and professor of religion and culture, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences;

Ben Knapp, director, Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology;

Steve McKnight, vice president, National Capital Region;

Sally Morton, dean, College of Science;

Charlie Phlegar, vice president for advancement;

Dwayne Pinkney, senior vice president of operations and administration;

Naren Ramakrishnan, Thomas L. Phillips Professor of Engineering in the College of Engineering and director of the Discovery Analytics Center;

Cal Ribbens, professor and head, Department of Computer Science, College of Engineering;

Brandy Salmon, managing director of the Innovation Campus delivery team and associate vice president for innovation and partnerships;

Chris Yianilos, executive director of government relations.

Cheryl Peterson, executive director of the Office of the President, and her team will provide administrative support for the search committee.

The search committee welcomes nominations for the position. Virginia Tech has retained Korn Ferry to assist with this search. For confidential inquiries or to nominate an individual for this position, please email vt-vpedic@KornFerry.com. One may also send nominations to Cheryl Peterson, at cpeterson@vt.edu, or via campus mail, 210 Burruss Hall (0131).

Work to finalize the position description is underway. Once completed, it and application process will be available through the Office of the President website.